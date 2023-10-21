NFL Rumors: 3 more trades Chiefs can make to keep upgrading WR room
The Kansas City Chiefs still need help in the WR room. Let's spice it up with a few trade ideas.
2. Hunter Renfrow
Hunter Renfrow is 27 years old, smack dab in the middle of his athletic prime, and he's due $13.1 million this season. He's due $13.7 million in 2024, with a potential out for the Las Vegas Raiders or a team that trades for him. The Chiefs would have to stomach the money and a short-term commitment, but there's plenty of potential value here.
Renfrow has been completely uninvolved in the Raiders' game plan, accumulating six receptions for 59 targets in six weeks of action. One could perhaps blame the QB change or the philosophies of Josh McDaniels, but Renfrow is two years removed from a 1,038-yard, nine-touchdown Pro Bowl season in 2021.
The speedy 5-foot-10 slot receiver would fit comfortably into a Chiefs receiving corps built around the titanic presence of Travis Kelce. Kansas City has a lot of speed on the outside with their current group, but Renfrow works the middle of the field as well as anyone — at least, he did when he was at full strength. Maybe it's unwise to bet on a return to form after his injury-plagued 2022 campaign, but there isn't a better place for wideout career revival than Kansas City.
The contract situation probably keeps the outgoing price low. The Raiders used him on five of 70 snaps against the New England Patriots last week, so his absence would hardly be felt. Of course, if anything, Vegas could be hesitant to trade Renfrow to a division rival if they're delusional enough to consider the AFC West a "race."