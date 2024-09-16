3 offseason NFL moves that already look completely genius
By Kinnu Singh
Every offseason, NFL teams see significant turnover at every level of the organization. On average, teams replaced approximately 40 percent of their 53-man roster during the 2024 season, per OverTheCap. Only four teams retained more than 70 percent of their roster.
With so many players switching teams, not every decision made will turn out to be a good one. Some teams will inevitably regret moving on from a player, while others will find that paying for a valuable free agent was a poor decision.
It’s still too early to tell which teams will be disappointed with their changes. With so many significant changes, it takes time for teams to develop chemistry and cohesion. Some offseason additions, however, have already proven to be valuable through Week 2.
Here’s a look at some of the new players and coaches that have already provided significant value to their new teams.
3. HC Jim Harbaugh, Los Angeles Chargers
Throughout franchise history, the Los Angeles Chargers have found countless ways to squander talented rosters and waste opportunities. Perhaps the Chargers can best be epitomized by their 2010 campaign. That season, they became the first team since 1996 to finish the regular season as the No. 1 ranked offense and defense. The last team to accomplish the feat, the Green Bay Packers, won the Super Bowl. The Chargers, however, didn’t even make it to the playoffs.
The Chargers hired Jim Harbaugh as their head coach this offseason, and it could be the move that finally turns around their franchise.
The Chargers have jumped out to a 2-0 record to start the season. In those two games, they have scored 48 points and held their opponents to just 13 points combined. Compare that to their back-to-back losses to open the 2023 season — in which they combined for 58 points scored and 63 points allowed — and Harbaugh’s influence is evident.
Harbaugh has implemented his system on a team that has lacked any discernible identity for years. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is no longer playing hero ball, and the team is no longer attempting to convert fourth downs from their opponent’s territory. Instead, the passing game is an efficient supplement to a power running game and a physical defense.
Under their new head coach, the Chargers could become consistent playoff contenders for the first time since quarterback Philip Rivers and running back LaDanian Tomlinson were in their prime.
2. RB Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles
The New York Giants failed to recognize the value of running back Saquon Barkley. The Philadelphia Eagles weren’t as foolish.
While the Giants opted to pay quarterback Daniel Jones, the Eagles gladly signed the star running back in free agency. Barkley served as the engine of New York’s offense since he was drafted with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Although his talent was stifled by an inept Giants offense, it didn’t take long for Barkley to flourish in Philadelphia.
In Week 1, Barkley compiled 132 yards from scrimmage with three total touchdowns — two on the ground and one through the air. It took just one game for him to register 30 percent of his touchdowns with the Giants in 2023.
In New York, Barkley ran behind a Giants offensive line that ranked as the second-worst unit in the league by ESPN's run-block win rate metric. With the Eagles, Barkley has found a supporting cast that is vastly more talented. Philadelphia’s offensive line was graded as the best run-blocking unit in the league in 2023 and the second-best unit in 2022. Through two games, both left tackle Lane Johnson and right tackle Jordan Mailata are tied for ninth-best in the run-blocking metric.
With a passing game that features wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, teams can’t stack the box against Barkley and expect the same success. Barkley also flashed his potential as a reliable weapon in the passing game, as he reeled in a touchdown pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts in Week 1.
1. QB Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings traded up to select Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but they hoped he wouldn’t have to start in his rookie season. Instead, the Vikings signed veteran quarterback Sam Darnold in free agency to serve as a stopgap starter until the rookie was ready to take over.
McCarthy’s rookie season was cut short after he suffered a season-ending injury in the preseason. The injury ensured that Darnold would lead the team throughout the 2024 season.
So far, the results have been stellar. Darnold appears to have rejuvenated his career in Minnesota. Through the first two games, the veteran has completed 36-of-50 pass attempts (72 percent) for 476 passing yards with 4 passing touchdowns and 2 interceptions. Darnold led the Vikings to a 23-17 win against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2, which included an explosive 97-yard touchdown to wide receiver Justin Jefferson.