NFL Rumors: 3 Packers trades for wide receivers to make, help Jordan Love
The Green Bay Packers could use an extra set of hands for Jordan Love to throw to.
1. Calvin Ridley
Let's go outside the box.
The Packers were rumored to have interest in Calvin Ridley before his suspension and his subsequent trade to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags sacrificed a couple juicy picks to bring Ridley into the mix, but he has been mostly inconsistent as the nominal WR1 next to Trevor Lawrence.
Ridley has crossed the 100-yard threshold twice this season. In five other appearances, Ridley has amassed yardage totals of 32, 40, 38, 30, and five. He has been the quinessential hot-and-cold receiver, with Christian Kirk emerging as the far more reliable top target for Lawrence.
If Jacksonville decides to abandon ship, Ridley still has value. He's a physical 6-foot-1 pass-catcher with speed that can break games wide open. At 28 years old, there is still prime football left in the tank — especially after his yearlong hiatus, one has to imagine. Sure, there is a rust element to Ridley returning from such a long absence, and the Jags would be hesitant to tamper with the current balance of the offense at 5-2. But, it's clear Ridley isn't quite living up to the superstar billing he earned with Atlanta.
The Packers would present another fresh start where Ridley would profile as the top weapon. Green Bay has a deeper reservoir of receiving talent than Jacksonville, but Love is a bold passer and Ridley's speed would add a new wrinkle to an offense in desperate need of a facelift.
There has been no indication of Ridley's availability ahead of the trade deadline, but stranger things have happened. His contract expires at year's end, however, so the Packers would have to feel good about a potentially pricey extension.