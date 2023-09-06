NFL Rumors: 3 Packers who should be traded before Week 1, one player to hold onto
Aaron Rodgers is gone which means the Packers should be aggressive about dealing these three veterans before Week 1 kicks off.
The quarterback transition from Aaron Rodgers is going to dominate headlines in Green Bay for years to come. One underrated part of that storyline is the need for the Packers to adjust their timeline for Super Bowl contention. This team needs to get younger to make sure they maximize Jordan Love's prime.
That means the Packers' front office should work hard to offload veterans sooner rather than later. Big names could leave Green Bay as a result, but this roster needs to get younger and more flexibile in a hurry.
There's no reason to conduct a total fire sale though. Holding on to the right young players will help give Love the support he needs to thrive at the game's most important position. Threading the needle between dumping veterans and investing in youth is Green Bay's challenge. This list begins with a tight end who should be traded for any meaningful draft compensation.
Selling high on Josiah Deguara would be a shrewd roster move by the Packers
Dealing the only experienced tight end on the roster might seem like a drastic move by the Packers, but he's already buried behind two rookies on the depth chart. Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft are going to soak up most of the meaningful snaps for the Packers which means Deguara won't be able to put up any noticeable stats.
The Packers don't need to give Deguara away, but if they can acquire a mid-round draft pick for his services it would be a big win by the front office.