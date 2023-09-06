NFL Rumors: 3 Packers who should be traded before Week 1, one player to hold onto
Aaron Rodgers is gone which means the Packers should be aggressive about dealing these three veterans before Week 1 kicks off.
Preston Smith is a classic sell-high candidate for a team in need of a talent infusion
On the surface, the idea that the Packers would deal an edge-rusher who notched 10 sacks last year seems ludicrous. A closer examination of Preston Smith's overall play for Green Bay in 2022 makes it clear it could be a stroke of genius by the team's front office.
Smith isn't a bad player but his sack total from last year covered up his struggles to make an impact every down for coordinator Joe Barry's defense. The 30-year-old did a nice job rushing the passer on obvious passing downs last year, but he didn't do much else to help out his defensive teammates.
That's a big reason why the team invested a first-round draft pick on Lukas Van Ness back in April. It might be a little early to thrust him into the starting lineup, but it also might be best to let the former Iowa standout learn on the fly. He comes into the NFL with the reputation of being a bit of a project, but his strength should be rushing the passer on obvious throw downs. That makes him a nice instant replacement for Smith in the event that the veteran is traded.
The reality that Smith's current contract would see his salary cap hit rise to over $16 million next year also makes now the time to get him off the team's books. Smith is a decent player, but he isn't worth anywhere near that kind of money at this stage of his career. The time to deal the edge rusher is now.