NFL Rumors: 3 Packers who should be traded before Week 1, one player to hold onto
Aaron Rodgers is gone which means the Packers should be aggressive about dealing these three veterans before Week 1 kicks off.
Aaron Jones is one running back that might net a meaningful asset in a trade
Dealing a veteran running back in the modern NFL is a big challenge for any front office. That does not mean the Packers shouldn't try to accomplish the rare feat with Aaron Jones in the coming days.
Jones has a chance to buck the trend because he is still a big-play threat who can help boost a team's pass game as well as its rushing attack. Green Bay isn't going to net a first-rounder for their 28-year-old running back. Flipping him for a second or third-round pick could be a reasonable proposition though.
The franchise already has A.J. Dillon on the roster to soak up most of the conventional carries. Emanuel Wilson is also lurking in the background. It's easy to envision a scenario where he becomes the team's third-down back as a partner for Dillon.
Giving Jones away for a late-round pick would be a mistake. He can still be a valuable tool in Love's backfield. At the very least, the Packers should be quietly gauging what Jones' trade value might be. If any team in the league loses a big-name running back in the next few weeks they should hear from Green Bay immediately. He's a durable veteran who could be trustworthy enough to land Green Bay a valuable trade asset.