NFL Rumors: 3 Packers who should be traded before Week 1, one player to hold onto
Aaron Rodgers is gone which means the Packers should be aggressive about dealing these three veterans before Week 1 kicks off.
Zach Tom might be the best contract on the Packers roster
NFL teams are typically pleased if a fourth-round draft pick can find a way to play meaningful snaps during their rookie contract. The fact that Zach Tom has already carved out a starting role at right tackle makes him a very valuable player for Green Bay.
Zach's current cap hit during his second year in the league nestles in at under $1 million for the Packers. That's an obscene value contract for a starter at a premium position. Right tackle might not have quite the same cache that left tackle still has around the league, but some of the deals going to right tackles signal a sea change in that regard.
That makes the idea of Green Bay offering Tom up in trade talks laughable. The franchise shouldn't even pick up the phone on a team inquiring about the former Wake Forest star unless a top-20 pick in the first round is on the table. Even still, the Packers should hold on to Tom because of his value as a starter on a small-money deal.
Tom may never blossom into a star, but his high floor as a quality starter at multiple positions along the offensive line makes him incredibly valuable to the Packers. He isn't a big name but he's got big-time value for Green Bay. They should keep him at all costs to grow alongside Love.