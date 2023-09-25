Blow it all up: 3 players Raiders should trade in another disappointing season
The Las Vegas Raiders need to consider all of their options after another disappointing start in 2023. As the trade deadline looms, the Raiders have options.
By Mark Powell
The Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, falling to 1-2 on the young season. While Vegas could very well turn things around give the offensive weapons at their disposal, it could really go either way.
Much of the Raiders success relies on Josh McDaniels and Jimmy Garoppolo, which has to be uncomfortable for the fanbase. McDaniels made one of the dumbest pure football decisions I've ever seen on Sunday, opting to kick a field goal on fourth-and-short while down eight late in the final frame. He was universally torched for that call.
Garoppolo is a journeyman QB at this point of his career. He wins games, but that could just be a byproduct of the teams he's been lucky enough to play on. Should he struggle, then the Raiders are wasting the primes of some of the best skill-position players in the NFL. Yikes.
NFL Rumors: Could the Raiders trade Jimmy Garoppolo?
While Jimmy G is far from a top-tier quarterback in this league, he's still an upgrade for some teams. The Jets, for example, have a team built for Aaron Rodgers. Unfortunately, Rodgers got hurt, meaning they are now a team built for...Zach Wilson?
As much as Robert Saleh claims to back Wilson, it's tough to believe him, especially since the Jets refuse to let him throw the ball for more than four yards in the air. New York has talent on the outside, specifically in Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall, among others. It's not that different from what Garoppolo is used to in Vegas and previously with the San Francisco 49ers. Speaking of San Francisco, Saleh and Garoppolo have some familiarity there, as Saleh is the former Niners DC.
If the Raiders are willing to part ways with Garoppolo for a mid-round pick or two (as in sell low given his recent play), the Jets should do it.