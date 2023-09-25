Blow it all up: 3 players Raiders should trade in another disappointing season
The Las Vegas Raiders need to consider all of their options after another disappointing start in 2023. As the trade deadline looms, the Raiders have options.
By Mark Powell
NFL Rumors: Could the Raiders trade Josh Jacobs?
The value of running backs is at an all-time low in the NFL, but surely there is still a need, especially for teams that struggle to move the football through the air. Josh Jacobs is one of the best backs in the NFL at his best, but so far he has struggled this season in Vegas. This can likely be attributed to Jacobs showing up to camp late in hopes of a new contract, but either way, he's on the outs with the Raiders eventually.
I'm not exactly sure Jacobs could fetch better than a second or third-round selection at this point, but considering they'll probably let the former Bama back leave in the offseason anyway, that would be a worthwhile deal for the Raiders to make. There are plenty of possible contenders which could use a lead back, even if only for the season. The Baltimore Ravens, for one, lost JK Dobbins for the year, and their replacements have yet to step up.
Jacobs is a former NFL rushing champion. Based on the modern usage rates of young running backs, his prime won't last forever. Acquiring him on a short-term deal makes a lot of sense for any team truly going for it, especially as a backup plan to Jonathan Taylor.