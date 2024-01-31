3 rookie QBs Vikings should trade up for to replace Kirk Cousins
If the Minnesota Vikings were to pivot off their long-time starting quarterback Kirk Cousins this offseason, here are three quarterbacks worthy of moving up from No. 11 to get his successor.
By John Buhler
2. Caleb Williams would reach his NFL ceiling if he played for the Vikings
The other quarterback going inside the top three that has massive bust potential is Caleb Williams out of USC. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner is slated to go No. 1 overall, either to the Bears, or whatever team trades up to get him. He projects to be the next Patrick Mahomes. His arm talent and athleticism are off the charts, but there are also leadership issues and obvious character concerns.
For my money, the Vikings are the best team he could go to. Kevin O'Connell would get the most out of his talent and put him in advantageous positions to succeed for years to come. The weapons he would have at his disposal would be out the wazoo. Unfortunately, it would be a cold day in hell for the Bears to trade the No. 1 pick to Minnesota for the rights to take Williams No. 1 out of USC this spring.
Is there a chance Kevin Warren is a Vikings' sleeper agent? I can neither confirm or deny that. What really bothers me about the teams picking inside the top three is that they all pretty much suck. Washington is probably the best place for him to go to, but it hinges entirely on who they hire as a head coach. He is not getting to New England at No. 3 under any circumstances. No. 2 may be in play.
If the Bears were to somehow screw this up, Minnesota should give up everything to Washington.