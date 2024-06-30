3 Seattle Seahawks who could end up on the trade block before Week 1
The Seattle Seahawks took a slight dip this past season after exceeding expectations in 2023 with a playoff appearance. This year, the Seahawks are right there to make a potential push for the NFC West and a Super Bowl title.
The roster has talent at every position group as each group can make a significant impact. No roster is complete as there are holes to fill at certain positions. These holes can be filled by making trades before the start of the 2024 NFL season.
Three veterans have the chance to impact the Seahawks this upcoming season, but their limited roles and talent at their position groups have them as the odd men out. Seattle could give these veterans a chance to make more of an impact on another roster while improving their roster. These players are not pro-bowl-caliber players for the Seahawks to miss, but they’re not insignificant enough for their trade value to be low.
3. WR D’Wayne Eskridge
There have been great picks made by general manager John Schneider. Then, some picks don’t exactly work out. Finally, some players are flat-out disappointments. One player who has potential, but might need to be traded from Seattle to realize it is fourth-year wide receiver D’Wayne Eskidge.
Schneider picked Eskridge in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft from Western Michigan. He was picked for his elite speed and quality playmaking skills as a return specialist and a runner after the catch. Through the first three seasons, Eskridge has been an absolute disappointment. He has only caught 17 receptions for 122 yards and one touchdown in his first three seasons. Eskridge has been more utilized in the return game where he returned 17 kickoffs for 428 yards.
This past season should’ve been his last with Seattle as he was suspended for the first six games of the season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy on a misdemeanor charge. The only impact he might provide to the Seahawks is being traded to another to be a valuable trade asset to another team as he is in the final year of his contract.
2. OLB Darrell Taylor
The Seahawks have been attempting to build a reliable pass-rushing core for several seasons. Now, the Seahawks have too many pass rushers with some on slightly expensive contracts.
Outside linebacker Darrell Taylor was brought in to be a top-tier pass rusher for the team and is now listed as a backup. He could very well start for another team moving forward which makes them a valuable trade target for another team. He could very well feel the shoes of a team needing more pass rushers or to help replace a solid starter who went down in an injury.
In the 2022 season, Taylor accounted for 9.5 sacks and 13 quarterback hits. This past year, Taylor accounted for 5.5 sacks and only eight quarterbacks as second-year outside linebacker Boye Mafe saw more reps and produced more on the field. The Seahawks are looking for more impact from second-year pass rusher Derick Hall. Meanwhile, Seattle ha Leonard Williams and Dre’Mont Jones as versatile difference-makers up front as well. Finally, Uchenna Nwosu is the top pass rusher, making Taylor the odd man out.
Taylor has value in experience and productivity for another team to utilize.
1. CB Tre Brown
Much like the pass rushers, the Seahawks added more impact players and young talent in the secondary. Tariq Woolen had a minor decline in year two after an incredible rookie season, but the Seahawks are expecting him to bounce back the most defensively.
At the nickelback position, they love the dynamic playmaking of Devon Witherspoon. Rayshawn Jenkins and Julian Love could be one of the safety tandem in the league. Michael Jackson is likely to beat out Tre Brown as the other starting cornerback. Brown isn’t a declining player, but his injuries have limited his availability to the team.
Now that he is healthy, he may be overqualified to be a backup cornerback. Some teams need starting-caliber cornerback either for depth or potentially to go for a starting role. This past season, Brown played in 15 games while starting in seven. He had his best season yet by accumulating 34 total tackles, 29 solo tackles, two tackles for loss, six pass breakups, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles.
The Seahawks could keep him, but they could use him to add depth at the offensive line. He is in the final year of a contract and he is currently earning $1.2 million this season, which brings incredible value.