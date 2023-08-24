NFL Rumors: 3 Steelers who need a preseason miracle to avoid the cut line
1. Mason Rudolph, QB
Whether it's because of spot starts, the Myles Garrett incident, or a litany of other instances over a long tenure in Pittsburgh, Steelers fans have gotten to know quarterback Mason Rudolph quite well over the past several years.
But now might be the end of the line.
When the Steelers drafted Kenny Pickett in the first round last year, they made it clear that they weren't wholly confident in starting him right away as the job went the Mitch Trubisky. As such, though, keeping Rudolph as a third quarterback in the building also made sense in case there came a time when they weren't ready to turn to the rookie.
This is wholly Pickett's team now, however, which has left Trubisky and Rudolph to battle it out for the backup job as it only makes sense for Pittsburgh to carry two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster. Rudolph has continued to look middling, even against backups, unfortunately. He's gone 12-of-19 for 184 yards and a touchdowns over two games but also has a lost fumble working against him.
Trubisky hasn't been a world-beater by any stretch, but the fact he started Week 1 last season speaks to how Mike Tomlin and the coaches view the former No. 2 overall pick. On top of that, it'd be more likely to see the team put rookie Tanner Morgan on the practice squad then to keep Rudolph with three QBs again.
Perhaps Rudolph has a little magic left to deploy against the Falcons. But if he doesn't, then the longtime Steeler could be searching for another backup role in the league quite soon.