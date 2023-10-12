NFL rumors: 3 teams that could free Saquon Barkley from the Giants with a trade
The Giants are fading fast and might need to consider trading Saquon Barkley before he becomes a free agent. Here are the teams that could use him the most.
By James Nolan
With a rough start to the 2023 season, the New York Giants might need to hit the reset button. After five weeks the GMEN are last in the NFC East, sitting at 1-4. After making the postseason last year for the first time since 2016, general manager Joe Schoen decided to bring back star running back Saquon Barkley on a one-year deal.
Last season, the former Penn State star was one of the top players in the league — fifth among running backs in yards from scrimmage, with 1,650. Barkley also reached the endzone 10 times in 2022.
New York would need a miracle to make the postseason again, which means Schoen could be inclined to be a seller. Barkley and the front office had a contract dispute over the offseason, and New York hesitated to give him a long-term deal.
It would make sense for the Giants to move on from Barkley, as they might need to rebuild for a bit. Outside of the former second-overall pick, New York's roster lacks talent.
Numerous contending teams would love to acquire the 26-year-old running back. If Schoen decides to put him on the block, he could get a massive return. Here are three teams that should be calling the Giants for the two-time Pro-Bowler.
3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the surprise of the NFL season right now, as Baker Mayfield has them sitting at 3-1. No one expected them to be first in the NFC South after losing Tom Brady, but they're looking like a legit playoff contender.
Mayfield has seven touchdowns and just two interceptions through the first five weeks. If he continues to play at a high level, Tampa Bay could sneak into the postseason. With Mike Evans and Chris Godwin by his side, Mayfield could generate production.
The one thing the offense lacks is a rushing attack. Tampa Bay even has a lights-out defense, but they could use one more strong point. If they were able to snag Barkley from the Giants, they would have one of the best offenses in the NFC.
Right now they don't have enough cap room to bring him in, but we all know how GMs can make cap adjustments quickly. If Tampa Bay feels like they can make a run for it, they should be on the phones right now.
Acquiring Barkley would make them a dark horse team to win the Super Bowl. They look like a good football team, but the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles exist. Outside of those two, the NFC is wide open.
The Bucs could instantly become the third-best team on paper and would have a legit shot to beat the Niners or Eagles. They have an elite defense, two top receivers, and a reliable QB. The missing piece could very well be Barkley.