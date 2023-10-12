NFL rumors: 3 teams that could free Saquon Barkley from the Giants with a trade
The Giants are fading fast and might need to consider trading Saquon Barkley before he becomes a free agent. Here are the teams that could use him the most.
By James Nolan
2. Los Angeles Rams
After a terrible 2022 season, the Los Angeles Rams are playing some good football this season. They sit at 2-3, but they're hosting the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday. Matthew Stafford should be able to lead the Rams to a Week 6 win, as Arizona has the 28th-ranked defense right now.
Having a quarterback like Stafford gives Los Angeles a shot at the postseason, as he is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The Rams also have an elite receiving room, with Puka Nacua looking like a rising star. This past week, Cooper Kupp also had 118 receiving yards in his return from injury.
They have a much better outlook this season than last, so they should consider being buyers at the deadline. Imagine what head coach Sean McVay could do with Barkley joining the offense.
Through the first five weeks, the Rams are fifth in passing yards. They are also eighth in total yards, but the issue is that they're 22nd in rushing yards. Los Angeles has one of the best offenses in the league, even with a struggling running game. If they took Barkley off New York's hands, they would be right up there with the top teams in the NFC.