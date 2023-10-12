NFL rumors: 3 teams that could free Saquon Barkley from the Giants with a trade
The Giants are fading fast and might need to consider trading Saquon Barkley before he becomes a free agent. Here are the teams that could use him the most.
By James Nolan
1. San Francisco 49ers
Now I know exactly what you're thinking. Why would the San Francisco 49ers trade for Barkley when they already have Christain McCaffrey? Well, why not? They have the most cap space in the entire NFL, so they could easily afford to bring in the Giants star.
It also gives San Francisco insurance in case McCaffrey gets hurt, as he has a history of missing games. Even though the former Carolina Panthers running back hasn't missed a game since 2022, he could get hurt at any given moment.
Not only is it just insurance that it would provide, but it would make them better. Just imagine what Kyle Shannahan could do with Barkley and McCaffrey, not to mention Deebo Samuel, Brandon Ayuik, or George Kittle.
With the cap space San Francisco has and the fact that Barkley would only be a rental, it would actually make sense for them to call the Giants. Building a superteam in the NFL is uncommon. Some would say that the 49ers already have a super team. If they traded for Barkley, they would certainly be a super team.