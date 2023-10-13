NFL Rumors: 3 teams that should trade for Bill Belichick, free GOAT from Patriots disaster
The New England Patriots are the worst team in football. These teams should save Bill Belichick with a trade.
2. Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons are 3-2 despite a ghastly point differential and a juiceless offense. Arthur Smith has committed body and soul to the run game, leaving the Falcons to grind out narrow wins over bad teams. When a competent offensive team comes to town, it's generally bad news.
Smith isn't necessarily a bad coach — he is no doubt held back by personnel, primarily the complete lack of competent QB play since his arrival — but he is not a great coach. The Falcons' offense operates with an unacceptable malaise and it's hard to imagine a contender being built around Smith's conservative system.
Belichick would give the Falcons are of the greatest coaches of a generation. We have seen the risk of pairing Belichick with a below-average QB (is Demond Ridder better than Mac Jones?), but there's no denying the coach's football instincts. He would theoretically improve the passing attack. If you want a coach to boost Kyle Pitts (and even Jonnu Smith with two-TE groups), Belichick is your man.
The Falcons have a rock-solid defense and are within striking distance of first place in the winnable NFC South. A midseason pivot away from Arthur Smith feels unlikely, but there's reason to believe a bold move for Belichick could give Atlanta the extra push it needs to truly compete in the NFC. The Falcons' improved defense, combined with a more explosive offense fashioned around playmakers like Pitts and Bijan Robinson, is a compelling thought.