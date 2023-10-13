NFL Rumors: 3 teams that should trade for Bill Belichick, free GOAT from Patriots disaster
The New England Patriots are the worst team in football. These teams should save Bill Belichick with a trade.
1. Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys are 3-2 with the second-best point differential in the NFC. That is a good team, maybe even a title contender. Dak Prescott looks better than last season (with the exception of an ugly three-INT game against the Niners' staunch defense) and the Cowboys' defense ranks near the top of the NFL.
Still, it feels like there's a ceiling on that team with Mike McCarthy in charge. The Cowboys have already suffered two brutal losses, one in blowout fashion to the Niners, and one to the low-hanging Cardinals. McCarthy insists on maintaining play-calling duties over OC Brian Schottenheimer, which feels like a mistake given the offense's tendency to sieze up in big moments.
If the Cowboys want to get over the hump — to leap from very good to legitimately great — it could require a bold change at head coach. Who better than the GOAT? Say what you will about the Pats' recent skid, there's no doubt that Belichick can still pull the strings for a quality roster. He would have ample talent at his disposal with the Cowboys and a chance to compete for his seventh ring.
Belichick can reset the culture around Dallas and potentially whisper wisdom into the ear of Prescott. He's the ultimate borderline QB, teetering on the edge of greatness but too mistake-prone to assume that mantle. Perhaps with Belichick, who has two decades of Tom Brady experience to lean on, Prescott is finally unleashed in peak form for the first time in years.
If the Cowboys want to go all-in on a Super Bowl, it could be worth going all-in for the best coach the league has ever seen.