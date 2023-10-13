NFL Rumors: 3 teams that should trade for Bill Belichick, free GOAT from Patriots disaster
The New England Patriots are the worst team in football. These teams should save Bill Belichick with a trade.
The New England Patriots are 1-4 and saddled with the worst point differential in the NFL. The Mac Jones experiment has soured quicker than milk under hot sun and it's starting to feel like Bill Belichick's days with the franchise that made him are numbered.
Despite the Pats' overall struggles, a number of NFL teams would be happy to employ the greatest coach in modern history. Belichick has a staggering career record of 455-299. His win rate with the Patriots is 70.1 percent. He has been to nine Super Bowls, winning six. His resume is without comparison.
Finding which teams would trade for Belichick is a bit tricky. And, yes, NFL rules do allow coaches to be traded as long as the coach is willing and can reach an agreement with their new team. The 71-year-old probably has no interest in joining another rebuild, but there aren't many true contenders in need of a new head coach. That said, there are good teams who could talk themselves into a coach with Belichick's reputation.
Here are the teams who should pitch a few picks at New England so the Patriots can rebuild in earnest.
3. Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders cannot figure out how to win with Josh McDaniels at the helm. Why not replace him with his old boss? The Raiders have shown no shame when it comes to spending big to acquire weapons, but it takes the right coach to put those weapons to good use.
Belichick has a history of elite defenses. He also has a history of getting the most out of Jimmy Garoppolo, whose career is teetering on the brink with a rough start to the campaign. The Raiders are 2-3, with enough time to turn the season around with a positive, pronounced change. Belichick would certainly lend more credibility to an organization that has felt like a laughing stock in recent years.
With Davante Adams on the verge of mutiny and the vibes as bad as ever, the Raiders need to take drastic action. Belichick may or may not be able to save the Raiders from themselves, but he's a solid bet. If you're going to overpay for a big-name coach, it might as well be for one that actually does the job well.