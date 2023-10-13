NFL Standings by point differential after Week 5: It's Brock Purdy's world
The NFL standings by point differential paint an illuminating portrait of the league's best and worst teams.
The 2023 NFL season has been a wild ride through five weeks. We have surprise contenders (hello there, Detroit Lions!) and even more shocking Caleb Williams hunters (somebody please wake up the Minnesota Vikings!).
Some teams who were pitched as ascendent or bounce-back candidates have been anything but. Thought Sean Payton would save the Denver Broncos? You were wrong? Thought Justin Fields was the next big thing in Chicago? Well, maybe, but probably not.
The NFL standings are the letter of the law when it comes to the playoffs. At the end of the day, it doesn't matter how you win or lose. It only matters if you win or lose. A close loss counts the same as a blowout. Still, there's value in surveying which teams are getting blown out of the water — or, conversely, which teams are orchestrating the blowouts — and which teams are locked in tight battles week-to-week.
Here are the NFL standings by point differential as of Thursday, Oct. 12 (before the Chiefs-Broncos game).
NFL standings by point differential
AFC East
Standing
Team
Point differential
1
Buffalo Bills (3-2)
+79
2
Miami Dolphins (4-1)
+46
3
New York Jets (2-3)
-12
4
New England Patriots
-76
The Bills are way better than that 3-2 record suggests. Blame London.
The Dolphins are dangerous, too.
The Jets don't completely suck. Zach Wilson is getting better!
The Patriots need to burn the house down.
AFC North
Standing
Team
Point differential
1
Baltimore Ravens (3-2)
+34
2
Cleveland Browns (2-2)
+16
3
Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2)
-31
4
Cincinnati Bengals (2-3)
-31
Matt Canada, what dark magick doth thou partake in?
These standings are all jumbled together, but it's safe to say the Ravens are overwhelming favorites in the AFC North — especially if Lamar Jackson's receivers can improve in the catching department.
AFC South
Standing
Team
Point differential
1
Houston Texans (2-3)
+15
2
Indianapolis Colts (3-2)
+5
3
Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2)
+3
4
Tennessee Titans (2-3)
-5
Now this is a tight race.
The Texans are the real deal, folks. DeMeco Ryans has his defense operating at a high level and C.J. Stroud is the best rookie QB in a minute.
Indianapolis and Jacksonville are clumped together atop the division, but we should probably grade the Jags on a curve after two handpicked victories in London.
AFC South
Standing
Team
Point differential
1
Kansas City Chiefs (4-1)
+48
2
Los Angeles Chargers (2-2)
+6
3
Las Vegas Raiders (2-3)
-35
4
Denver Broncos (1-4)
-60
The Chiefs are the Chiefs.
The Chargers cannot defend a cardboard cutout, but damn is that offense electric.
Godspeed, Broncos fans.
NFC East
Standing
Team
Point differential
1
Dallas Cowboys (3-2)
+51
2
Philadelphia Eagles (5-0)
+37
3
Washington Commanders (2-3)
-51
4
New York Giants (1-4)
-91
The Dallas Cowboys' ability to look great on paper and somehow still lose big games is unrivaled. Legendary stuff. We'll never see their like again.
The Eagles are kings of close games right now. As the defense rounds into shape and Jalen Hurts gets back up to speed, expect that point differential to creep higher.
The Commanders are pretty bad. The Giants, however... wowza.
NFC North
Standing
Team
Point differential
1
Detroit Lions (4-1)
+41
2
Green Bay Packers (2-3)
0
3
Minnesota Vikings (1-4)
-12
4
Chicago Bears (1-4)
-42
The Detroit Lions have this division in the bag.
That said, it has been a while since a 1-4 team has been as good as the Minnesota Vikings. Injuries are starting to pile up and the Kirk Cousins trade noise is about to break the sound barrier, but that team has been in every game, with every loss coming to a quality opponent.
NFC South
Standing
Team
Point differential
1
New Orleans Saints (3-2)
+20
2
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1)
+16
3
Atlanta Falcons (3-2)
-13
4
Carolina Panthers (0-5)
-53
The NFC South is once again completely average (with the exception of the lowly Panthers). The Buccaneers can't keep this pace with Baker Mayfield, can they? Well, probably. The Saints are probably favorites by default since Derek Carr is the best QB of the bunch.
A shout to the Falcons for winning ugly, though. A win's a win.
NFC West
Standing
Team
Point differential
1
San Francisco 49ers (5-0)
+99
2
Seattle Seahawks (3-1)
+20
3
Los Angeles Rams (2-3)
+4
4
Arizona Cardinals (1-4)
-28
Will Brock Purdy ever lose a football game? How many licks does it take to reach the center of a Tootsie Pop? The world may never know...
NFL standings by point differential (NFC)
Standing
Team
Point differential
1
San Francisco 49ers (5-0)
+99
2
Dallas Cowboys (3-2)
+51
3
Detroit Lions (4-1)
+41
4
Philadelphia Eagles (5-0)
+37
5
Seattle Seahawks (3-1)
+20
6
New Orleans Saints (3-2)
+20
7
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1)
+16
8
Los Angeles Rams (2-3)
+4
9
Green Bay Packers (2-3)
0
10
Minnesota Vikings (1-4)
-12
11
Atlanta Falcons (3-2)
-13
12
Arizona Cardinals (1-4)
-28
13
Chicago Bears (1-4)
-42
14
Washington Commanders (2-3)
-51
15
Carolina Panthers (0-5)
-53
16
New York Giants (1-4)
-91
NFL standings by point differential (AFC)
Standing
Team
Point differential
1
Buffalo Bills (3-2)
+79
2
Kansas City Chiefs (4-1)
+48
3
Miami Dolphins (4-1)
+46
4
Baltimore Ravens (3-2)
+34
5
Cleveland Browns (2-2)
+16
6
Houston Texans (2-3)
+15
7
Los Angeles Chargers (2-2)
+6
8
Indianapolis Colts (3-2)
+5
9
Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2)
+3
10
Tennessee Titans (2-3)
-5
11
New York Jets (2-3)
-12
12
Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2)
-31
13
Cincinnati Bengals (2-3)
-31
14
Las Vegas Raiders (2-3)
-35
15
Denver Broncos (1-4)
-60
16
New England Patriots
-76