4 trades Vikings can make to embrace the tank for Caleb Williams
It's time for the Minnesota Vikings to embrace the tank... let's blow it up!
The Minnesota Vikings are 1-4 after a brutal seven-point loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. On the surface, Minnesota hasn’t suffered a “bad” loss yet — three points to the Bucs, six points to the Eagles, four points to the Chargers — but it all counts the same in the record book.
Tied with the lowly Chicago Bears for last place in the NFC North, it’s hard to imagine a worse start to the season for Minnesota. Justin Jefferson was placed on the IR with a hamstring injury and Kirk Cousins has fallen considerably short of expectations in a contract year.
It’s difficult to get a read on the Vikings’ future, but it’s becoming clear that Cousins’ days at QB are numbered. He has been the focal point of the last half-decade of Vikings football. If Minnesota doesn’t want to pay him and commit, it stands to reason that a rebuild is imminent.
Frankly, there isn't a better time to pivot away from an aging quarterback. The 2024 NFL Draft looms on the horizon and the Vikings are in prime position to tank for the No. 1 pick and a chance to select USC’s Caleb Williams. Drawing comparisons to Patrick Mahomes, Williams is considered the NFL’s next “it” man. Of course Minnesota would love to bring him up north.
If the goal is to get Williams, however, the Vikings can’t risk keeping such a competent roster around. Again, Minnesota has been right in these games against quality opponents. The Vikings aren’t truly bad yet, but a few trades could nudge them in that direction.
Vikings could trade Kirk Cousins to the Falcons
It's hard to get a solid read on Kirk Cousins' trade value. He's in the final year of his contract and, at 35 years old, he's no spring chicken. Still, he's a proven commodity and there will be interested suitors if the Vikings decide to test the market.
The Atlanta Falcons feel like they're a competent QB away from contention. The team has squeaked its way to a 3-2 record despite Desmond Ridder's struggles in the pocket. It's clear Ridder doesn't have it — at least, not yet — and the offense has suffered as a result.
Arthur Smith likes to run the ball. He's comfortable with the Falcons' conservative playbook and focus on small-chunk plays, but a little bit of boldness from the QB position wouldn't hurt. Ridder regularly misses open targets downfield and he's simply not an aggressive signal-caller. Sure, maybe it's better that way, but the Falcons can't afford to let Ridder toss dinky screen passes all season if the goal is to meaningfully progress toward contention.
Cousins is a potentially perfect stopgap. His numbers for the season aren't bad (67.2 percent completion rate for 1,498 yards, 13 touchdowns, and four INTs across five games) and he would give the Falcons a player who can more consistently involve the likes of Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and newcomer Van Jefferson. Cousins is not a long-term solution, but there's a chance Ridder would benefit from another year or two as understudy while learning the ropes from a better vet than Marcus Mariota.
With Cousins in tow, the Falcons suddenly look the part of NFC South favorites. The Vikings jump ship on a QB they have no desire to extend and lay out the red carpet for Caleb Williams.