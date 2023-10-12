NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 6 game: Vikings-Bears tank-off, Dolphins roll again
The more things start to become clear in the NFL, the more things get even more confusing. For example, even if you had the San Francisco 49ers beating the Dallas Cowboys in the marquee NFC showdown last week, did you have it down as a 32-point drubbing that ended up transpiring at Levi’s Stadium? Or what about the seemingly lifeless Pittsburgh Steelers stifling the Baltimore Ravens?
Things have gotten wonky in the NFL, to say the least, as we come into Week 6. Yes, part of that perception might be the result of the worst week yet for my NFL picks and score predictions last week, coming through with just a 7-7 record. We’re better than that and it’s time to get it right, especially still well above .500 for the season after a strong start.
We won’t have the Green Bay Packers or Steelers on the docket this week as they are the only two teams on bye. That still leaves 15 more games for us to consider, however, so let’s dive into the slate with our NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 6 game.
2023 NFL Picks Record: 48-30 (Week 5: 7-7)
NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 6 game
There are elementary school kids in Denver who have never seen their Broncos beat the rival Chiefs. It's been since 2015 and, with the state of the Broncos defense now, that's unlikely to change on Thursday Night Football. Travis Kelce's status is in question but Kansas City should have enough juice to pick up the win regardless, especially at Arrowhead.
We've got another early game taking us on an international adventure to start Sunday's slate, once again in London. Baltimore is coming off of the baffling loss to the Steelers last week but I expect the Ravens wide receivers to have their best game of 2023. Particularly with the Titans listing Jeffery Simmons as questionable for this one, the Ravens should get a win here.
Frankly, I'm not sure what to make of either of these teams when it comes to the long term. With the Falcons at home and consistnetly controlling games -- and playing sneaky good defense -- I think Atlanta can cause enough missteps from Commanders QB Sam Howell and pick up a narrow win.
Everyone is probably ready to jump back on the Bengals bandwagon after Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow got cookin' last week. Not me. As BetSided's Iain MacMillan has noted, Cincinnati is 31st in Net Yards Per Play this season, largely with the defense stumbling. Seattle can take advantage of that and they'll stop the Bengals' upward trajectory this week.
Some might argue that the Colts not having Anthony Richardson and going with Gardner Minshew could be better for their chances to win. It's possible, but I'm not sure it matters against the Jaguars on the road. Trevor Lawrence has been dealing the past few weeks and, even making the trip back from London, Jacksonville should get the job done comfortably.
The Dolphins defense has proven that it's certainly not lights-out... but it's also certainly good enough to win a lot of games behind the strength of this team, the dynamic offense. From what we've seen from Bryce Young and the Panthers, even in a decent matchup, I don't see carolina offering too much resistance in this matchup.
While some might've expected this from the Bears, but the Vikings have joined them as one of the worst teams in the NFL this season. When you look, especially recently, though, the defenses have been the issue for these clubs, not the offense. With Justin Jefferson out for this matchup, though, give me the bears at home to win a shootout.
Deshaun Watson may or may not suit up for the Browns in this matchup. Frankly, I'm not sure it matters. The 49ers have been the absolute best team in the league and, while Cleveland's defense is also one of the tops in the NFL, I think the offense puts them in enough bad positions to break in this game.
One thing you can feel confident in for this game is a low total. As Iain MacMillan noted in his Road to 272 Bets picks for Week 6, the Saints have been an under machine this season.
The UNDER has now his in 11-straight games for the Saints and I see no reason no mix things up now. Their defensive is third in opponent points per play (0.250) and fourth in opponent yards per play (4.5). They're also seventh in red zone defense and third in third down defense, an UNDER bettors dream.
It's tough to get a full grasp of this Texans team. They're below average in just about every area. They aren't fantastic at anything but they aren't bad at anything either. You could convince me that they'd win any game, you could convince me they'd lose any game, and you could convince me their game is going OVER or UNDER. I truly don't yet know how to evaluate this team.
New Orleans should be able to force the tempo and action in this game, which is why I take them to get the win as well.
Even after beating the Packers on Monday night, I still don't fully trust this Raiders team on either side of the ball. Having said that, I still trust them more than this Patriots team that looks broken on offense with Mac Jones. New England may be able to get on the board more than they have the past two weeks, but not enough to actually pick up a win on the road.
Many people expected the Lions to at least be somewhat near a one-loss team at this point -- not so much for the Buccaneers. Yet here we are with one of the better matchups of Week 6. For me, Detroit is really hitting their stride and the Bucs still like they could fall back to earth. I think this one's tight, but still comes out the Lions' way.
After a surprisingly good start for the Cardinals, they seem like they may be coming back to earth themselves, though they are still not the pushover some expected. Traveling to LA to face the Rams this week, though, I have the Rams coming out on top in what should be a fun affair at SoFi.
The Jets defense has quietly not been as good as they were a year ago. So with Zach Wilson back at quarterback, it's hard to see them competing with this Eagles team. Philadelphia might also be lesser-than, but the matchup advantages on the lines of scrimmage should prove to be a decisive difference-maker.
I'm sure this looked like a much better Sunday Night Football matchup in the preseason. The Giants offense is broken though and the defense remains a bit of an issue. More importantly, though, the Bills have flashed the heights they can reach and need to make a statement after falling short in London last week.
Everyone is going to be down on the Cowboys after getting blasted by the 49ers last week, which makes sense. But the Chargers defense has shown little resistance and we know Dallas' defense is still good. This should be a high-scoring Monday night meeting, but give me the Cowboys to get things back on the right track after a disastrous loss a week ago.