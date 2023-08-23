NFL Rumors: 3 Trey Lance trade destinations after 49ers make Darnold QB2
Trey Lance has now become the third-string quarterback on the San Francisco 49ers. Here are three trade destinations for the third-year signal caller.
By Scott Rogust
Trey Lance trade destinations after 49ers make Darnold QB2, No. 2: Denver Broncos
What if Russell Wilson doesn't cook in Denver for the second year in a row? Well, that is going to cause the Broncos to look for his eventual replacement.
Last year, the Broncos were confident that they finally found the solution to the quarterback problem they've had since Peyton Manning retired after Super Bowl 50. They acquired Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks and traded away a huge package of high draft picks and players. Before the season even started, they signed Wilson to a five-year, $242.6 million contract extension. Talk about confidence. Well, that decision blew up in their face in their first year.
Wilson looked lost and like a shell of his former self in Denver. Yes, Nathaniel Hackett's play-calling and the play of the offensive line didn't help matters. But considering the contract the team gave him, there was going to be considerable blame placed on him.
Through 15 starts, Wilson threw for 3,524 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions while completing 60.5 percent of his passes, while running for 277 yards and three touchdowns on 55 carries. Wilson was sacked 55 times for a loss of 368 yards, both of which were league-highs.
The Broncos brought in a proven head coach this offseason by acquiring Sean Payton from the New Orleans Saints. If there is one thing that Payton knows, it's how to get the most out of his players on offense. But what if it doesn't work with Wilson? Well, it would be best if they had a contingency plan, whether that's this year or next. Lance should be the player they target.