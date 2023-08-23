NFL Rumors: 3 Trey Lance trade destinations after 49ers make Darnold QB2
Trey Lance has now become the third-string quarterback on the San Francisco 49ers. Here are three trade destinations for the third-year signal caller.
By Scott Rogust
Trey Lance trade destinations after 49ers make Darnold QB2, No. 1: Las Vegas Raiders
Would this be the most hilarious possibility? Yes, it would. But, it also does make sense.
The Las Vegas Raiders introduced their new regime of head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler. Even though they signed Derek Carr to a contract extension, they released him after the season. Their solution? Sign Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year, $72.8 million contract. That move wasn't shocking whatsoever, considering McDaniels was Garoppolo's offensive coordinator during their time with the New England Patriots.
Garoppolo isn't exactly a sure thing, as he has dealt with a variety of injuries throughout his career. Just last year, he broke his foot, and he underwent surgery after signing his contract with the Raiders. Before that, he missed time in 2021 due to a calf strain, and a torn UCL and a fracture in his right thumb but played through a shoulder sprain in the playoffs that year.
Behind Garoppolo is Brian Hoyer, a quarterback for the Patriots during McDaniels' time as an offensive coordinator. As for the third string, they have Aidan O'Connell, a fourth-round draft pick out of Purdue who has played quite well this preseason.
The Raiders aren't expected by many to be a competitive team that will make it to the playoffs. After all, they are in a tough AFC West division. With the team in the running to potentially land a top pick to get a quarterback like Caleb Williams or Drake Maye, it wouldn't hurt to have some options this upcoming season, and Lance wouldn't cost much. Plus it would help to see if he can be the answer if they fall out of the running for a top overall pick.