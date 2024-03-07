NFL Rumors: 4 Chris Jones landing spots that would break up Chiefs dynasty
The Kansas City Chiefs are at risk of losing free-agent defensive end Chris Jones. These landing spots could hurt their dynasty long term.
By Mark Powell
2. Houston Texans need pass-rushing help
The Houston Texans have money to spend and a defense that could use some work, minus Will Anderson who won Defensive Rookie of the Year. The Texans made a shocking jump in 2023, making the NFL Playoffs and winning the AFC South with a rookie quarterback in CJ Stroud. Demeco Ryans, who was also in his first season as head coach, has the most important piece in place in Stroud.
If Jones is looking to leave the Chiefs, which would be a surprise to say the least, the Texans should be at the top of his list. He'd get the opportunity to beat the Chiefs in the AFC Playoffs on a yearly basis. Jones could also receive the contract he's looking for, if not more. And the Texans have a franchise quarterback -- someone who passes the eye test and impresses the analytics experts.
Stroud won a playoff game for the Texans in his first season, defeating the Cleveland Browns by 30-plus points. Houston has a ton of cap space to work with in what's become a very quick rebuild. Pro Football Network predicted Houston would sign Jones prior to the start of the offseason:
"Jones is looking for one more massive payday, and Houston can afford it. With the reigning Offensive (Stroud) and Defensive (Will Anderson Jr.) Rookies of the Year on cheap contracts, the Texans could sign Jones and retain DE Jonathan Greenard, creating one of the most terrifying fronts in the league."
Houston has the means. If the front office believes the roster is ready to make a leap, signing Jones makes a lot of sense.