NFL Rumors: 4 Chris Jones landing spots that would break up Chiefs dynasty
The Kansas City Chiefs are at risk of losing free-agent defensive end Chris Jones. These landing spots could hurt their dynasty long term.
By Mark Powell
1. Buffalo Bills just cleared a ton of cap space, why not sign Chris Jones?
The Buffalo Bills pass-rush win rate ranked fourth in the NFL last season at just over 50 percent. Buffalo could add to its pass-rushing mix in a big way after clearing a ton of cap space via releasing Mitch Morse, Tre'Davious White and Jordan Poyer. Considering Josh Allen is in his prime, the Bills front office must have a plan to replace those players and then some.
If the secondary is short a Pro Bowler or two, an easy way to make up for that is signing Jones, who would make their pass rush even scarier than the 2023 version. As Brandon Croce of Buffalowdown wrote, Jones fits the Bills scheme perfectly.
"The Bills know this all to well as they have had to gameplan for Jones every time they have played the Kansas City Chiefs. He has made the Pro Bowl five straight years while being named to the first-team All-Pro the past two years and second-team All-Pro the two years prior to that...It would be a monster contract for the Bills to bring Chris Jones to Buffalo but it would be worth the price, not only to have him next to Ed Oliver but also because it takes away a key player from the Chiefs."
Jones opposite Oliver would mask the Bills potentially-inexperienced secondary, which makes this a worthwhile signing for Buffalo if they can pull it off.