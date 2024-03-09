NFL Rumors: 4 Diontae Johnson trade packages Steelers couldn’t turn down
2. Dallas Cowboys can replace Michael Gallup with Diontae Johnson trade
CeeDee Lamb had already broken out in the minds of many Dallas Cowboys fans prior to last season, he cemented himself as one of the league's best wide receivers last season with truly monstrous numbers. Now looking for an extension, the Cowboys would be foolish to not give it to him. But they would also be foolish to also not get him some more help and open up the field further.
Expectations remain that the Cowboys will cut veteran receiver Michael Gallup, which would ostensibly leave just Brandin Cooks and Jalen Tolbert as the remaining options in the receiving corps. That's a group that needs someone in the Gallup ilk, but Dallas could also upgrade on that.
Johnson represents that upgrade. His route-running prowess in this offense would further open up the field for Lamb and the rest of this offense and take one of the NFL's best attacks to an even higher level going into next year's campaign. And this trade package might be the one to get it done.
Why the Steelers say yes
Again, this is a no-brainer for the Steelers if they were to have this offer on the table. Pittsburgh getting another Top 90 pick is the reported asking price but, to compete with other interested parties, an extra Day 3 pick to sweeten the pot makes it even better. Sure, picking a prospect at No. 216 is going to be a crap shoot, but those type of picks can pay immense dividends.
Why the Cowboys say yes
The Cowboys showed last season a renewed energy when it comes to using Day 2 and 3 picks to improve the roster, dealing such selections for the aforementioned Cooks and Stephon Gilmore. As such, to get a receiver upgrade of Johnson's caliber would be absolutely huge for the offense. They shouldn't hesitate to make this type of deal, especially with the doors it could open for Dallas in the first two rounds of the draft as well.