NFL Rumors: 4 Michael Pittman Jr. landing spots if Colts let him walk
Indianapolis Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. would be a hot commodity if he were to hit the open market, and several teams would be willing to open their checkbooks to add him and upgrade their offenses
The Indianapolis Colts must prioritize re-signing wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. to a long-term deal, as his contributions to the team have been invaluable.
The former USC Trojan has emerged as a reliable and dynamic playmaker, showcasing a unique combination of size, speed, and route-running ability. Allowing him to hit the free-agent market would result in him being pursued by contenders seeking a potent receiving threat.
Additionally, the Colts offense would take a step backward, which would hinder the development of new franchise quarterback Anthony Richardson. Pittman's ability to make contested catches, excel in the red zone, and contribute as a reliable target across the field adds value to various offensive systems.
Contending teams looking to bolster their receiving corps, or those in need of a young and ascending talent would likely express interest in Pittman if he were to become available in free agency. Let's take a look at four teams that would be interested in his services.
No. 1: Kansas City Chiefs
The salary cap would be a massive issue to navigate considering the asking price, but MPJ, a receiver with a potent combination of size, speed, and route-running prowess would be a compelling solution for the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver challenges, providing a reliable target for star quarterback Patrick Mahomes outside of tight end Travis Kelce.
Kansas City, despite winning the Super Bowl for the second year in a row, has faced notable issues with their wide receivers, including drops and inconsistent performances. Pittman's durability and ability to make contested catches could prove invaluable in addressing these concerns. His capacity to create separation and capitalize on Mahomes' arm strength would contribute to a more dynamic passing game, further elevating the Chiefs' offensive capabilities.
Again, the tricky part would be the salary cap as Kansas City still needs to find ways to retain Chris Jones and eventually Trey Smith and Creed Humphrey. They also risk losing L'Jarius Sneed. But, acquiring Michael Pittman Jr. would offer a long-term solution for the Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiver position. Addressing a hole from last year would go a long way in attempting to be the first NFL team to win three straight Super Bowls.