NFL Rumors: 4 Mike Evans landing spots to take WR to the next level
Veteran wide receiver Mike Evans is set to become a free agent this spring. These four teams could help Evans go to the next level.
3. Baltimore Ravens
If staying with one team isn't an option for Evans, his next best career move is to try to chase a second Super Bowl ring to enhance his odds of making the Hall of Fame. A big-time receiver can make the difference for an offense that has an established quarterback and needs another weapon to stretch the field like the situation is in Baltimore.
While the Ravens did go 13-4 in 2023 with Lamar Jackson taking home MVP honors, they were a bit short on receiving threats once tight end Mark Andrews went down with an ankle injury. Rookie Zay Flowers had a massive rookie year, which helped, but Baltimore didn't get nearly enough production out of the trio of Odell Beckham Jr, Nelson Agholor and Rashod Bateman.
Beckham is set to be a free agent and the Ravens can look to reallocate the money they paid him towards Evans, who is a nice contrast to the 5-foot-10 Flowers in terms of physicality. Adding a veteran presence with a Super Bowl ring to the locker room can also be valuable since this edition of the Ravens has been knocking on the door of a title for the past few years without success.
Evans may be the final piece that Baltimore needs to get over the hump in the loaded AFC and get a long-awaited Super Bowl title with Jackson. Finances could be tricky since Baltimore has a lot of free agent decisions of their own to make but if Evans hits the open market expect the Ravens to strongly consider a run at him.