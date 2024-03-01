NFL Rumors: 4 Mike Evans landing spots to take WR to the next level
Veteran wide receiver Mike Evans is set to become a free agent this spring. These four teams could help Evans go to the next level.
2. New York Jets
There may not be a team that is more all-in on the 2024 season than the New York Jets, who have essentially been given a mandate by owner Woody Johnson to snap a 13-year playoff drought that is the longest in North American professional sports. GM Joe Douglas is entering his sixth year and head coach Robert Saleh is entering his fourth, which is a long leash for a pair that hasn't even posted a winning season, let alone made the playoffs.
The pressure to build a good supporting cast for Aaron Rodgers in his return from Achilles' surgery is massive since the Jets don't have a lot of depth at wide receiver outside of superstar Garrett Wilson. Allen Lazard flopped in his first year as a Jet, leaving a glaring hole at the No. 2 spot that the Jets can't really afford to fill in the draft due to their heavy offensive line needs.
Signing a guy like Evans would instantly give the Jets one of the best pass-catching duos in the league. Playing with Rodgers would give Evans the best quarterback play he's received outside of his years with Tom Brady, giving him a chance to put up monstrous numbers to further enhance his Hall of Fame credentials.
The Jets may also be motivated to try trading for Evans even if he gets tagged by Tampa Bay since the amount of free agent receivers who fit their timeline isn't high. Winning a title with the Jets, who have one of the longest Super Bowl droughts in the league, would only further enhance Evans' legacy.