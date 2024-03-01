NFL Rumors: 4 Mike Evans landing spots to take WR to the next level
Veteran wide receiver Mike Evans is set to become a free agent this spring. These four teams could help Evans go to the next level.
1. Kansas City Chiefs
If Evans is looking to truly level up, there isn't a better spot to do it than with the defending champs. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs won their second consecutive Super Bowl despite having just two passing weapons they trusted: star tight end Travis Kelce and rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice.
Skyy Moore disappointed in his second year while Kadarius Toney was a non-factor in the playoff run. Kansas City just released Marques Valdez-Scantling, who was the de facto No. 2 receiver during the postseason, to save some salary cap room and now have a glaring hole opposite Rice on the depth chart.
While there are key free agent decisions to be made on the defensive side of the ball with Chris Jones and L'Jarius Sneed, there is a strong argument to be made that adding Evans should be one of the biggest priorities for Kansas City this offseason. The Chiefs have an opportunity to make history by becoming the first team ever to win three consecutive Super Bowls, and adding Evans would solve one of their biggest issues with the 2023 squad.
Asking Rice to be the No. 1 receiver in his second year is a lot and Kelce is turning 35 in October so it is fair to wonder how much longer he can produce at an elite level. Evans would take a lot of pressure off of those two and add a vertical element to the passing games that Mahomes hasn't really had since Tyreek Hill was traded to Miami, making Kansas City the place to be if Evans truly wants to level up his game.