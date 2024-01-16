NFL Rumors: 4 Nick Sirianni replacements the Eagles can tap to fix the mess in Philly
The bottom fell out beneath the Philadelphia Eagles 2023-24 season, and Nick Siranni deserves a lot of blame for that.
By Mark Powell
3. Eagles could replace Nick Sirianni with Jim Harbaugh
As many enemies as Sirianni made down the stretch, Lurie shouldn't fire him without a proven replacement available. Thankfully for the Eagles owner there are several available, the least likely of which is Harbaugh.
Harbaugh has interest from the Chargers and Raiders, among other teams. If the Eagles job opened up he should do his due diligence and explore the opportunity. However, Harbaugh could also stay at Michigan. Basically, he has far more leverage than he knows what to do with, and any team that sways the National Champion to leave a cushy job in Ann Arbor for the NFL will have to pay up.
That leverage doesn't do Harbaugh much good in Philadelphia, as Mike Vrabel and Bill Belichick remain available. Both, one would think, have interest in the Eagles opening if it becomes available. A postseason contender which made the Super Bowl just a season ago is a coveted opportunity. Harbaugh has a history with the Chargers and is quoted saying how much he adores Justin Herbert as a franchise quarterback.
Perhaps it's more likely he ends up out west.