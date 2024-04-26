NFL rumors: 49ers more likely to trade other star than Brandon Aiyuk
With the selection of Florida's Ricky Pearsall in Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft, the 49ers are likely moving on from a wide receiver ... but not Brandon Aiyuk.
For all the talk of Brandon Aiyuk potentially getting moved during the 2024 NFL Draft, a new name has emerged following the 49ers selection in Round 1.
San Francisco selected Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall 31st overall, and he has familiarity with Aiyuk going back to their days at Arizona State. Aiyuk was a huge fan of the move, sending a text to GM John Lynch and HC Kyle Shanahan. However, this means something else.
This could potentially mean Deebo Samuel, a centerpiece of the 49ers offense, might be moving on. If so, this would shake up the draft on Day 2 and also, if the 49ers play it right, they are in good position to land some good draft capital in return for Samuel's services.
The 49ers may look to trade Deebo Samuel following the selection of Ricky Pearsall and potential re-signing of Brandon Aiyuk
As of right now, Aiyuk is scheduled to play for the 49ers under a price of $14.1 million, and Aiyuk isn't expected to join any voluntary offseason team activities until a new agreement is reached. As it pertains to Samuel, no additional information has been reported. Still, looking at what Pearsall can bring to the 49ers offense is well within reason.
Not only that, Texans QB CJ Stroud had a lot of praise for the 49ers making the move to take Pearsall, acknowledging feeling envious of the choice, expressing that he wished Houston would have been able to take him in Round 2 as the Texans did not have a first-round pick this year due to other teams getting overly aggressive.
What's done is done. Deebo Samuel could be moved as soon as early Day 2 if not on Day 3. In the meantime, the 49ers will be looking to keep adding to their roster while also hoping that Pearsall turns out to be the right choice. They will also look to resign Aiyuk. There's plenty of work left to be done in San Francisco.