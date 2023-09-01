NFL Rumors: 49ers won’t rule out Nick Bosa missing games
By Kristen Wong
Kyle Shanahan gave an update on the 49ers situation with star Nick Bosa, specifically on Bosa's unknown status for Week 1 of the regular season.
Almost all of the media reports will tell you the same thing: 49ers star Nick Bosa is not getting traded.
Every member of San Francisco's front office got that memo. General manager John Lynch said there was "no" chance Bosa was going to be dealt. Head coach Kyle Shanahan echoed Lynch and rejected any notion of a Bosa trade.
The message has been received loud and clear. If Bosa isn't going to hit the trade block ahead of the 2023 season, then will he at least show up for Week 1?
Shanahan tiptoed around the subject but did say he could "imagine" a situation in which Bosa is not on the squad to start the season.
"Yeah, I can imagine anything. Doesn't mean I like that picture."- Kyle Shanahan
The 49ers head coach continued, telling reporters that "you know how we feel about Nick" and "hopefully we can come to terms soon and get him here as fast as possible."
49ers' Kyle Shanahan speaks out on Nick Bosa's Week 1 status
The 49ers open the season on September 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers in what could be a trap game; San Francisco may be without George Kittle due to a groin injury, and Brock Purdy is still recovering from elbow surgery. Against a stout Steelers defense, San Francisco's own D may be without its knight in shining armor. When would fans know for sure? Shanahan could leave things up in the air until gameday.
Anything other than incontestable certainty about Bosa's season status continues to make his situation vulnerable to doubt.
In the 49ers' recent history, the team has handed out top-of-the-market contracts to big-name players like Fred Warner, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle. Other than the occasional inflammatory rumor, there's no reason to believe that the 49ers would suddenly shut down negotiation talks with an undisputed talent like Bosa and shop him to other teams.
Bosa, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, recorded a league-high 18.5 sacks last year and is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract. The 25-year-old has been touted to receive an extension in the ballpark of that of Aaron Donald or T.J. Watt -- whether he will get one remains up for debate.