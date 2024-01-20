NFL Rumors: 5 best Andy Reid replacements if Chiefs face unthinkable
If Andy Reid were to retire after this season, here are the five best replacements the Kansas City Chiefs can hire.
By Scott Rogust
The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for their first road playoff game ever since Patrick Mahomes took over as the starting quarterback in 2018. They will face off against the Buffalo Bills, a frequent playoff adversary in recent years.
The Chiefs' season has been far from pretty, highlighted by their struggles on offense. But last week, they beat the Miami Dolphins rather decisively. If the Chiefs are to lose on Sunday, then their season ends, and it will be onto the offseason. Is it possible Kansas City could be in for a pivotal offseason?
During an appearance on CBS Sports Radio's The Zach Gelb Show, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio discussed the possibility of head coach Andy Reid retiring is on "the Chiefs' radar" this offseason.
Reid is a no-doubt, Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach. Any team with a coach of that caliber will have the unenviable position of replacing him down the road. The Alabama Crimson Tide had to do so this year when Nick Saban retired, and landed Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer to replace him.
So, who would be the best replacements for the Chiefs if Reid is to retire this offseason.
5. Eric Bieniemy, Commanders OC
With Reid retiring, could the Chiefs ask for his opinion on who to hire as the next head coach? If that is the case, would it be so far-fetched to see Eric Bieniemy get his first head coaching job.
Bieneimy had been an unsung hero for the Chiefs during his time in Kansas City working under Reid. From 2013 until 2017, Bieniemy had been a running backs coach, before becoming the team's offensive coordinator in 2018, a position he held for five seasons. The offense thrived during that time, which ironically was when Patrick Mahomes was handed the reins as starting quarterback.
Even with the offense thriving, Bieniemy never really got credit for it, with it instead going to Mahomes and Reid. Bieniemy received head coaching interviews, but never received the opportunity from NFL teams. That caused both Reid and Mahomes to publicly vouch for Bieniemy as an NFL head coach. But, it has yet to happen.
After the 2022 season when the Chiefs won Super Bowl 57, Bieniemy left the organization to become offensive coordinator and assistant head coach for the Wahington Commanders under Ron Rivera. Washington's offense did show promise this year, especially early on with quarterback Sam Howell. But the struggles of the offensive line loomed large, and resulted in Washington finishing the year 4-13.
It's unknown if Bieniemy will return to Washington, as Rivera was fired after the regular season. But Bieniemy has yet to receive a head coaching interview so far this year. It would be something if Bieniemy returns to Kansas City as Reid's successor.