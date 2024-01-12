NFL rumors: 5 best Mike Vrabel landing spots with Patriots job off the table
Mike Vrabel may not be Bill Belichick's successor in New England, but he will find a job here soon.
By John Buhler
Of the eight NFL coaches up to this point who have been let go, Mike Vrabel was easily one of the most surprising. You could probably argue that Pete Carroll's dismissal in Seattle came as quite a shock, but the man is firmly in his 70s. As for Vrabel, he was asked to make chicken salad out of chicken mess in Nashville for far too long. The Tennessee Titans are about as hopeless as it gets.
Now that he longer works for Amy Adams Strunk, the ball is firmly in Vrabel's court. He may be a defensive-minded head coach, but he is incredibly savvy on the sidelines. Vrabel is an exceptional CEO-type, meaning he can have success at both the pro and even college levels. Could he return to the college game in a bit? That would not shock me. What would is him not having a job this season.
With seven head-coaching vacancies available, as well as maybe one or two that could open up in the next few weeks or so, let's discuss what places make the most sense for Vrabel in 2024. Whether that is as a head coach, or even as a coordinator, remains to be seen. Some fits are obvious, but none as are seamless as we thought the New England Patriots gig would have been that went to Jerod Mayo.
As far as where Vrabel could find employment next season, my money is on one of these five teams.
5. Washington Commanders could be a favorable re-entry spot for him
The Washington Commanders' post is not for everyone, but it could be a great potential landing spot for someone with ample head-coaching experience and a bit of grit to him like Vrabel. Yes, it may feel like getting a younger version of Ron Rivera to replace Ron Rivera, but hear me out on this potential fit. Vrabel was able to win in Nashville with marginal resources. It means that he could win anywhere.
While he would have had a good opportunity to draft a quarterback in Tennessee, the Titans certainly didn't do a good job of it the last two drafts. Malik Willis isn't it and neither is Will Levis. Washington has the No. 2 overall pick, meaning they will be able to get one of these three guys without having to move up or down the draft board: Caleb Williams, Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels. They all could work.
So with a new owner in Josh Harris, Vrabel could be the perfect face to help in the cultural shift necessary in the nation's capital. With his former Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith now available after the Atlanta Falcons let him go, I think any number of teams would be on-board with that former Tennessee tandem leading them going forward. Washington is not a bad spot for Vrabel.
Until we get a better clue as to what Harris wants to do, this is only a dark horse candidate for Vrabel.