NFL Rumors: 5 contenders who should take a chance on Michael Penix Jr.
Immensely talented, but with a terrifying injury history, where could Michael Penix Jr. land?
4) Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders endured a roller coaster of a season. The team fired Josh McDaniels just eight games in, but then showed a lot of fight under interim coach Antonio Pierce to finish 5-4. Players campaigned so hard for Pierce to get the permanent gig that the Raiders had no choice but to hire him.
Pierce and new general manager Tom Telesco will hope to keep the good vibes going, and one way to do that is by drafting an exciting quarterback. Rookie Aidan O'Connell did a passable job once he took over as the team's starter, but his performance fluctuated wildly from game to game. It's unknown at this time if he figures into the Raiders' plans going forward.
Penix can make the kinds of flashy plays that would be right at home in Sin City. Just look at the Texas game for a dozen examples of wow throws that would pair quite well with the big-play ability of Davante Adams and the route-running of Jakobi Meyers.
Draft projections on Penix vary wildly, but we should get a clearer idea of where he could go as the draft gets closer. The Raiders have the 13th pick of the first round, so the chances of them being able to trade up inside the top five is remote, plus Telesco has traditionally shied away from doing that anyway. Penix would look great in silver and black.