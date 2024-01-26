NFL Rumors: 5 contenders who should take a chance on Michael Penix Jr.
Immensely talented, but with a terrifying injury history, where could Michael Penix Jr. land?
1) Atlanta Falcons
Speaking of teams flush with playmakers that are also in desperate need of a quarterback, I give you the Atlanta Falcons. Like the Seahawks, the Falcons will have a new regime in charge, and Raheem Morris and his staff will likely be looking to upgrade at quarterback.
It's difficult to determine what portion of the 2023-24 Falcons blame pie should be given to former head coach Arthur Smith, and what portion should be given to Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke. What is clear, is that none of them deserve any whipped cream on that pie.
The Falcons were in the NFC South race until the final two weeks of the season when they were thrashed by the Bears and Saints by a combined 51 points. At no point in the season, though, did it feel like their offense was clicking on all cylinders. Ridder had some of the ghastliest, untimeliest turnovers you've ever seen, while Heinicke threw for just over 175 yards per game.
Atlanta has invested more draft capital into the offensive side of the ball than perhaps any team, yet they had only the 26th-ranked scoring offense this year. Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts were all top-eight picks, but under Smith's system, none of them have lived up to expectations. The right quarterback with a new coach should change that, because I believe all three of those guys can still be difference-makers.
Atlanta has had a super-talented lefty at quarterback before. His name is Michael Vick; you may have heard of him. Penix doesn't have the wheels Vick did (then again, who does?), but he can uncork a mean deep ball and spot the ball on a dime. Pairing him with Robinson, London, and Pitts would immediately make the Falcons a scary team to defend.