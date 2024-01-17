5 free agents the Cowboys can sign to win the Super Bowl next season
If the Cowboys can sign these NFL free agents, the Super Bowl could finally be Jerry Jones' to claim again.
2. Chris Jones, DT, Kansas City Chiefs
Chris Jones could truly depart Kansas City in 2024, ending an incredible run with an organization that has consistently competed for the Super Bowl every season in recent years. While Patrick Mahomes has been the man responsible for that, Jones has been the best player for Kansas City on the defensive side of the ball with his frightening ability to completely implode plays before they begin.
A ferocious interior pass rusher with one of the most devastating first steps in the NFL today, Jones can be a strong anchor point in the running game, too. Jones has made an impressive five straight Pro Bowls, notching more than 10 sacks in a single season for the third time in his career. On two occasions, Jones has reached 15.5 sacks, which is simply stunning for a defensive tackle.
The Cowboys have some talent on the defensive line but not enough to be a Super Bowl contender. Look around at the modern NFL over the past few years, and you'll see that, in the vast majority of cases, the teams that make it far in the playoffs have serious defensive line talent.
Interior pass rushers can make a particularly strong difference, too. Just ask Dallas' bitter rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles to find out what those guys can do to elevate a good team to true greatness.