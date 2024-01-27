NFL Rumors: 5 intriguing trade candidates who could move this offseason
While we are still waiting to crown a winner in this year's Super Bowl. it's never too early to look ahead to the offseason. Who are the most intriguing trade candidates who could see themselves in new homes in 2024?
By Nick Villano
The NFL offseason is right around the corner, and there are huge decisions each team needs to make. Some teams have more questions than others.
There are incredible rosters that haven't made it far enough, and they might need to ship out some veterans to make room for young talent. There are stars in the wrong situation who will find a better situation, or at least their current teams will. And then there are the blockbusters that come out of nowhere. That happened last offseason when Jalen Ramsey went to Miami and the Bears landed DJ Moore in their deal for the first-overall pick.
This season, the trade candidates aren't as cut and dry. There are dozens of players who could move, but there are pretty clear reasons why they won't. Davante Adams will be on many of the trade offer lists you see, but the hiring of Antonio Pierce drove new life into his Raiders career. Joey Bosa might not be long for the Chargers, but the hiring of Jim Harbaugh probably keeps that relationship going.
There are intriguing players because of their prospects, but players like Zach Wilson and Mac Jones are not good enough to warrant words on the internet. Others are fun to talk about but aren't realistic in their trade possibility. We've come up with five names who drive our intrigue while also having a reason to be moved.
5. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
Let's start with someone who will obviously be the subject of trade rumors for the entire offseason. Stefon Diggs had a strange offseason last year that never got fully explained. He didn't show up to some minicamp sessions, but then he did. And everyone said everything was fine. That was that.
Diggs had a great start to the season. He had five 100-yard receiving games in the first six weeks. It really did look like it was all water under the bridge. Then, he never hit 100 yards for the rest of the season. Eventually, Joe Brady took over as offensive coordinator from Ken Dorsey. The offense prioritized positive yards instead of big plays, and Diggs became less of a factor.
In the playoffs, Diggs was barely a factor at all. In the defining game against the Chiefs, Diggs was targeted nine times. He caught three balls for 21 yards. He also had one carry for seven yards and fumbled.
Diggs needs a new place to play. This used to be one of the best pairings in the league, Diggs and Josh Allen. Now, it seems like a move makes the most sense for everyone. Diggs has enough of a pedigree to get a huge return for Buffalo, but he might be at the beginning of the end. The Bills are in a weird position with Gabe Davis heading to free agency, but maybe the Bills bring him back. There are other receivers worth targeting, both in the NFL Draft and in other trades.