NFL Rumors: 5 best Jameis Winston destinations if Saints cut him loose
The New Orleans Saints and Jameis Winston could be heading toward a "mutual parting of the ways."
The New Orleans Saints are projected to land $83.7 million over the cap this offseason, by far the most in the league. That means the front office has a few difficult decisions to make. While Jameis Winston has professed his love for NOLA on several occasions, he could be next out the door.
According to ESPN's Katherine Terrell, Winston still wants one more crack at starting in the NFL. The two sides could be destined for a "mutual parting of the ways."
"Winston was initially an unrestricted free agent, but the Saints reworked his contract so it no longer voids. The contract is still designed for another restructure or a release. Winston still wants to try to be a starter somewhere after several seasons of being a backup, making it look like a mutual parting of ways is ahead."
If the Saints do cut Winston loose, he should have a fair amount of suitors. While Winston is nobody's first choice of starting QB, very few teams get their first choice in free agency. The 30-year-old still has a strong arm and his leadership skills have improved in recent years.
Winston appeared in seven games last season, completing 25-of-47 passes (53.2 percent) for 264 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions. Here's where the vet would have the greatest shot at success.
5. Vikings can land Jameis Winston to replace Kirk Cousins
It's becoming more and more clear that the Minnesota Vikings will not pay Kirk Cousins the guaranteed money he desires. Maybe something changes and the two sides find common ground, but as of now, a departure feels likely — maybe even inevitable. That leaves Minnesota in need of a more stable option than Jaren Hall or Nick Mullens.
Winston has never been definitionally "stable," but the talent is real and he could come at an affordable price. There's a strong chance Minnesota opts for a rookie QB in the draft, but without a top-five pick, the Vikings shouldn't count on that QB being ready to start day one. Even the more accomplished college stars, like Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr., come with red flags and developmental hurdles Minnesota must be weary of.
If nothing else, Winston can air it out. He has a canon attached to his right shoulder and he can help the Vikings maintain some semblance of the passing game they had under Cousins. Winston's accuracy is an ongoing question market, but he would have several quality targets to throw to in Minnesota — most notably Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson, both arguably top-two at their respective positions.
The Vikings are built to contend with half-decent QB play. It's fair to question Winston's viability as a full-time starter, and he absolutely cannot serve as Minnesota's only option under center. There has to be a backup plan, even if it's an expedited on-ramp for a rookie in the event that Winston can't hang. As far as cheap bridge QBs go, however, Winston absolutely merits intrigue.