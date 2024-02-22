NFL Rumors: 5 best Jameis Winston destinations if Saints cut him loose
The New Orleans Saints and Jameis Winston could be heading toward a "mutual parting of the ways."
3. Dolphins can light fire under Tua Tagovailoa with Jameis Winston signing
Jameis Winston wants to start, but that doesn't mean he'll actually get the chance. Let's say the Saints let Winston walk and his market stalls. He is still a premium backup, and if any team could use a little pressure on their entrenched starter, it's the Miami Dolphins. Tua Tagovailoa once again fell flat in the playoffs. Maybe that was a simple result of unfortunate weather, but let's not forget how Miami ended up on the road in Kansas City for the Wild Card round. The Dolphins lost three of five to end the regular season, including their last two games against Buffalo and Baltimore.
What proof is there that Tagovailoa can execute under pressure against the NFL's best teams? Very little, maybe none. There's no chance the Dolphins bench Tagovailoa in favor of Winston outright, but just getting another quality arm in training camp could change the mood around the franchise. Tagovailoa, at 25, is entering the final year of his contract. Now is the time for Miami to pull out all the motivational stops and really see what the Alabama product is made of.
Plus... let's be honest. We would all like to see Winston try his hand at Mike McDaniel's perfectly-calibrated scheme. Tagovailoa was a master of timing and precision last season — not exactly Winston's forte. On the other hand, he completely crumbled when that timing was disrupted. Winston puts far more zip behind his throws. He can deliver those deep balls to Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle.
This is the most left-field option on the list, and it doesn't fulfill Winston's evident desire to start. At least not straight away. But, being the primary backup on a true contender has its perks, and the Dolphins need to be confident in the Tagovailoa replacement plan should the worst-case scenario occur. Injuries can strike at any moment and Tagovailoa's history is a concern. Winston is a QB2 Miami can be proud of.