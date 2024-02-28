NFL Rumors: 5 Kirk Cousins landing spots that would make a Super Bowl contender
Kirk Cousins is poised to be the top free agent quarterback on the market. These five NFL teams should sign him if they want to become a Super Bowl contender.
The NFL is a quarterback driven league and there isn't a better passer set to test the free agent market in March than Kirk Cousins. While he isn't a Top-5 player at the position, Cousins is good enough to lead teams to the playoffs and could be the missing piece for squads that are a quarterback away from winning the Super Bowl.
Cousins' current contract with the Minnesota Vikings voids after this season and leaves the team with a hefty $28.5 million dead cap hit, which can be altered if the team agrees to an extension with him. Let's take a look at five teams who should make a run at Cousins if they want to be a Super Bowl contender this season.
5. Minnesota Vikings
The simplest fit for Cousins may simply be to return to the Vikings, who don't have a path to draft a top quarterback this year. With Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison around, Minnesota can have an elite passing attack with Cousins back healthy from a torn Achilles' tendon, giving them a strong chance to at least challenge the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers for supremacy in the NFC North.
It also behooves the Vikings to keep Cousins around to avoid that dead cap hit of $28.5 million. A new contract would allow the Vikings to use some of that money towards keeping Cousins and adding to their roster, which would be more cost-effective than paying $28.5 million for him to leave and find a replacement.
The Vikings also have to entice Jefferson to sign a contract extension now that he is eligible for a new deal and replacing his favorite quarterback could be a tough sell. The current team's Super Bowl window will close if Cousins walks so the Vikings should do everything they can to extend their relationship with him.