NFL Rumors: 5 Kirk Cousins landing spots that would make a Super Bowl contender
Kirk Cousins is poised to be the top free agent quarterback on the market. These five NFL teams should sign him if they want to become a Super Bowl contender.
3. Las Vegas Raiders
The Super Bowl was just in Las Vegas and the Raiders feel awfully far from making a return to the big game. It is the start of a new era in Sin City as the Raiders removed the interim tag from Antonio Pierce, making him the permanent head coach after he stabilized the franchise following the firing of Josh McDaniels midway through last season.
Several prominent Raiders vouched for Pierce to get the job, including defensive end Maxx Crosby and wide receiver Davante Adams, who was rumored to be a trade candidate during the regular season. New General Manager Tom Telesco declared Adams to be off the table recently, indicating that the Raiders are planning to try winning now despite having to deal with Patrick Mahomes and the two-time reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Quarterback is an open question for the Raiders, who moved on from free agent flop Jimmy Garoppolo and currently are looking at second-year man Aidan O'Connell as their starter. O'Connell showed some flashes of talent as a rookie but he is likely better suited to be a backup in the league, leaving an opening for Cousins to take his talents to Las Vegas.
Adding Cousins would give the Raiders a quarterback capable of going score-for-score with Mahomes and Justin Herbert throughout the year. A higher-powered offense could also be the key to a deep postseason run for Las Vegas, which hasn't won a playoff game since advancing to Super Bowl XXXVII in 2003.