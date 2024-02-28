NFL Rumors: 5 Kirk Cousins landing spots that would make a Super Bowl contender
Kirk Cousins is poised to be the top free agent quarterback on the market. These five NFL teams should sign him if they want to become a Super Bowl contender.
1. Atlanta Falcons
Apart from the New York Jets losing Aaron Rodgers, few teams were as highly hyped and let down by poor quarterback performance than the Atlanta Falcons. A trendy NFC South winner pick in the preseason, the Falcons were sunk by mediocre play from Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke, costing head coach Arthur Smith his job in the process.
New head coach Raheem Morris comes from a defensive background and is most likely to succeed if he gets to work with a veteran quarterback. Drafting a quarterback may be tricky for Atlanta, which is picking eighth in the first round, leaving them to have to settle for potentially the fourth-best prospect on the board if they don't trade up.
That positioning is why a run at Cousins makes sense since he can unlock a lot of the talented young players Atlanta has on their offense. The Falcons have spent their past three first-round picks (all of which were taken inside the Top 10) on tight end Kyle Pitts, wide receiver Drake London and running back Bijan Robinson, offering some serious weapons to a quarterback who can take advantage of their talents.
As we said with the Buccaneers, the NFC South is wide open and Cousins' presence would make the Falcons favorites to win the division. Adding a star quarterback like Cousins would give Atlanta their best quarterback play since Matt Ryan's prime years and give them an excellent chance to make a Super Bowl run.