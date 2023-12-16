NFL rumors: 5 QBs Vikings can target to win a Super Bowl in 2024
The Minnesota Vikings haven't been to a Super Bowl since 1976, but who really cares about that?
By John Buhler
2. Jayden Daniels could put up more Heisman Trophy stats right away
If the Vikings are going to draft one player who could make a world of difference for their franchise, it would have to be Jayden Daniels. The Heisman Trophy winner out of LSU has aggressively improved his game ever since transferring over from Arizona State. He went from a guy his former teammates in Tempe thought sucked to a guy that will probably be the third quarterback selected this spring.
Daniels is every bit the dual-threat playmaker the Vikings have been looking for. He takes to coaching well, and would be a total mismatch for most defenses going up against Kevin O'Connell's offense. With him being an LSU alum, that could make for an extra spicy rapport with Vikings' star wideout Justin Jefferson. Factor in Jordan Addison probably being a better player in year two, and watch out!
Because of where the Vikings could be picking, as well as the demand a player like Daniels would command come draft day, Minnesota is almost certainly going to have to trade up for him. The Vikings will have to bottom out to even have a chance at Caleb Williams or Drake Maye. If they were to just play their game, they might be in the range to where moving up a bit for Daniels is very possible.
Daniels playing for the Vikings will make Minnesota a must-watch team immediately upon his arrival.