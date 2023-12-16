NFL rumors: 5 QBs Vikings can target to win a Super Bowl in 2024
The Minnesota Vikings haven't been to a Super Bowl since 1976, but who really cares about that?
By John Buhler
1. Justin Herbert on the Minnesota Vikings would shift the NFC paradigm
The more I think about it, just go for it, man. If the Los Angeles Chargers want to blow this thing up like in the worst way possible, I would try to see if I could land Justin Herbert if I were the Minnesota Vikings. Herbert would absolutely cook in Kevin O'Connell's offense. Given his size and strong-armed nature, Herbert should not have any trouble moving the ball down the field in Chicago or Green Bay.
Herbert to the Vikings would make Minnesota a serious Super Bowl contender immediately upon arrival. He may play in the other conference, but the challenging part is trying to figure out what sort of compensation would be going Los Angeles' way in this supposed deal. It would have to be more first-round picks than I can count to, probably on par with the Herschel Walker deal with the Cowboys.
Overall, I think if the Vikings want to win a Super Bowl, beginning in 2024 and beyond, they need to take a serious look at Herbert. He is still in his athletic prime, but has been horrifically coached from an offensive perspective throughout most of his the time we have known him, dating back to his days at Oregon. It may not happen overnight, but I think Herbert and Minnesota can fit together perfectly.
This is such a pipe dream, but it's been a long December so there's reason to believe, I suppose...