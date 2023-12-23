5 offensive-minded coaches Steelers can hire to replace Mike Tomlin
The Mike Tomlin era of Pittsburgh Steelers football could be coming to an end sooner than later.
By John Buhler
4. Todd Monken might have returned to the NFL to lead his own team
Todd Monken is a well-respected offensive mind across football at multiple levels. When he left the Georgia Bulldogs last season to replace Greg Roman as the Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator, we had to wonder what he had up his sleeve. Monken could have been a Power Five head coach this year, but maybe he wants to lead his own NFL team. He has been successful just about everywhere.
For Monken to turn heel and leave Baltimore for rival Pittsburgh would be strange, to say the least. Then again, he has never been anywhere for too long. Monken typically works somewhere for three or four years before moving on. So why should the Steelers hire him then? Well, if you want an offensive mind who is a clever play-caller and innovator, it is hard to top what Monken could provide.
While there is a chance Monken could still on John Harbaugh's staff for a few more years before presumably getting bored and heading elsewhere once again, I do recall that it was not easy for him to leave Southern Miss as the Golden Eagles' head coach way back when. Nobody leaves a head-coaching job in the NFL willingly, especially if you have never sat in that level of big chair before.
Hiring Monken would make the Steelers' offense better, as well as making the Ravens' worse overall.