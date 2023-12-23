5 offensive-minded coaches Steelers can hire to replace Mike Tomlin
The Mike Tomlin era of Pittsburgh Steelers football could be coming to an end sooner than later.
By John Buhler
3. Jim Harbaugh works everywhere, so he could work in Pittsburgh
It remains to be seen what becomes of Jim Harbaugh at his alma mater. The Michigan Wolverines are back in the College Football Playoff for the third year in a row, but have yet to win a national semifinal game to date. If the Wolverines defeat Alabama in the Rose Bowl, but come up short vs. either Texas or Washington in the national title bout, no doubt Harbaugh will be returning to Ann Arbor next year.
However, the two other possible playoff outcomes could result in Harbaugh leaving the college game behind forever to pursue one last ride in the NFL. A third-straight national semifinal exit might signify that Harbaugh has hit a definite ceiling with his current employer and needs to move on. A national championship could be the cherry on top of what has been such an amazing career up to this point.
Harbaugh may be turning 60 years old today, but leave Festivus to the rest of us, please. He needs to be coaching somewhere next year, even if it is not at Michigan. I think if he is serious about returning to the NFL, the Steelers would be foolish to not at least consider bringing in the former Pro Bowl quarterback into the fold. Harbaugh has won everywhere he has coached, and I mean everywhere.
Harbaugh to Pittsburgh adds a new interesting, brotherly wrinkle to the Baltimore Ravens' rivalry.