5 offensive-minded coaches Steelers can hire to replace Mike Tomlin
The Mike Tomlin era of Pittsburgh Steelers football could be coming to an end sooner than later.
By John Buhler
1. Ben Johnson is the apple of everyone's eye this offseason hiring cycle
The head-coaching candidate everybody and their brother wants in this upcoming cycle has to be Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. The Lions are not only good, they are excellent! It is a testament to the great football culture Dan Campbell has built out of seemingly nothing. He empowers his entire coaching staff, allowing guys like Johnson to shine in their own unique ways.
Johnson's reported price point may cost any team who wants him a pretty penny, but I would venture to guess that if the Steelers were indeed interested in moving on from Tomlin, they would only do so if they knew they could get an on-the-rise head-coaching candidate like Johnson to come over and join them. Money is not the issue here for the Steelers, which makes this potential matchup possible.
Whether it has been Tomlin, Bill Cowher or the late, great Chuck Noll, the Steelers have always gone with a defensive-minded head coach throughout their illustrious history over the last 50 or so years. It may serve them to go with another defensive mind, but now might be time to turn the page and flip the script. Whoever ends up landing Johnson probably makes the best hire of this coaching cycle.
Johnson is not going to leave Detroit for just about anywhere, but the Steelers job is way different.