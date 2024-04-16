NFL Rumors: 5 teams that need to trade up in the 2024 NFL Draft
NFL general managers like to see talent fall to their spot in Round 1, but these five teams need to trade up to get an impact player this season.
The time honored phrase that fortune favors the bold is absolutely true when it comes to the NFL Draft. Teams interested in moving up in Round 1 of this year's event have the chance to outsmart their competition.
Of course, moving up in the draft can be a costly proposition. That's why it only makes sense for specific teams with specific needs. Moving up for a franchise quarterback makes a ton of sense. Paying a king's ransom to move up for a safety doesn't have nearly that level of upside.
The following five teams don't want to advertise their intentions but they should be burning up the phone lines to move up in Round 1. The price needs to be right but each respective general manager should strongly consider the idea of moving up to fill a big need.
5. Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens will enter next season as legitimate Super Bowl contenders no matter what happens in this year's draft. Landing an immediate starter to help protect Lamar Jackson might be the difference between contenders and champions when all is said and done.
The problem Baltimore faces is that finding a high-quality offensive lineman with the No. 30 overall pick can be a tricky proposition. Landing a premier tackle at that spot would be nearly impossible. Fortunately for the Ravens, their more profound need is on the interior.
Moving up ten spots or so for an interior player like Jackson Powers-Johnson could really fortify the team's options up front for the foreseeable future. The Ravens might try to wait it out and see who falls to them at the bottom of the round but a modest move up could pay big dividends.
4. Buffalo Bills
With all due respect to free agent signing Curtis Samuel, the Buffalo Bills wide receiver room doesn't seem ready for a Super Bowl run in 2024. Finding a replacement for Stefon Diggs in Round 1 must be a massive priority for Buffalo's front office.
The depth of wide receiver talent in this year's draft class gives the Bills a lot of options. They don't need to move up into the top-10 to find a prospect capable of growing into a No. 1 option for Josh Allen.
Instead, Buffalo should concentrate on moving up to the middle of the round to get their top choice of potential starters on the outside. Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell could give them solid production as a rookie before developing into a go-to target down the road.
If the Bills don't want to pay the premium required to go up for Mitchell they should make a smaller deal to make sure they get the best wideout in the next tier of prospects. Florida State's Keon Coleman or South Carolina's Xavier Legette are two players that could be snatched off the board just ahead of where the Bills are slated to go on the clock. Being too patient could torpedo Buffalo's Super Bowl hopes before they truly get going.
3. Tennessee Titans
The Tennessee Titans have made a concerted effort to put Will Levis in the position to succeed at the quarterback position this offseason. Adding wide receiver Calvin Ridley gives him the sort of downfield weapon he needs to thrive. Ridley's potential partnership with Levis can only be activated if the pass protection gives the offense enough time to work the ball downfield.
The team's current options at tackle are not good enough to support the organization's offensive goals. Free agent signing Lloyd Cushenberry can help stabilize the interior but an infusion of talent on the perimeter is in order.
This year's draft class is not blessed with a ton of elite options at tackle. Notre Dame's Joe Alt is the consensus No. 1 option on most team's boards. He'd be an ideal fit for the Titans. The challenge is that he also is an appealing prospect for the Chargers. Jim Harbaugh's new team picks two spots ahead of Tennessee.
The Titans should strongly consider paying the premium required to move up to No. 4 to position themselves to take Alt. That will cost them a substantial amount of draft capital but landing a cornerstone talent at such a premium position isn't going to be cheap. It's time for the Titans to make a big move to solidfy their offensive line.
2. Denver Broncos
Jarrett Stidham has not done nearly enough to be considered an answer for the Denver Broncos at the quarterback position. Any team that doesn't have complete trust in their starting signal-caller should consider moving up in Round 1 to chart a firm course at the game's most important position.
The Broncos currently own the No. 12 overall pick which projects to leave them in the cold when it comes to drafting a top-tier quarterback. They likely need to move all the way up into the top-three if they want to land a consensus blue chip prospect.
That might be outside the organization's price range but it doesn't mean they should just stick at 12 and see what happens. Sean Payton needs his kind of player to trigger the offense if he's going to turn things around. Moving up a couple spots to secure the organization's preference between Michael Penix and Bo Nix could be prudent.
The best case scenario for the Broncos is that they have enough trade ammunition to move into the top-four. That will represent a big gamble for the franchise but it's the type fo swing they need to make to breathe life into their mediocre roster.
1. Minnesota Vikings
It's no secret that the Minnesota Vikings want to move up into the top four to land their franchise quarterback of the future. The only applicable questions are who Minnesota can find to be their trade partner and how much it will cost them to move up.
This is not the time for half measures for the Vikings. They need to pay whatever is necessary to get the single quarterback they believe in the most. Caleb Williams is pretty much unattainable but Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels appear to be available for the right price.
The Vikings might need to move quickly if they want to prevent the Broncos from making a deal to get ahead of them. The sticky part for Minnesota is figuring out just how far they need to move up. Making a deal with the Arizona Cardinals to get to No. 4 sounds good but could be disastrous if the Broncos find a deal at No. 2 or 3.
If the Vikings don't move up they will be taking a massive dice roll on their quarterback position. That's a recipe for disaster in the modern NFL. Minnesota has a ton at stake and they need to make a deal to set their franchise on the right course.